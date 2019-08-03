A fan at tonight's NXT Live Event in Largo, Florida reportedly was throwing up Nazi salutes to German NXT wrestler Marcel Barthel. According to several on social media, Barthel called out the fan and wanted him thrown out. Other talent and fans even called for this person to be thrown out.

According to one Twitter user who documented the whole thing, the person was escorted out of the building by security but then was let back in. Others that tweeted about the incident, also made it aware that the person was back sitting in their seat.

Tonight's event was at the Minnreg Hall.

Tonight's incident: