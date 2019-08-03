A fan at tonight's NXT Live Event in Largo, Florida reportedly was throwing up Nazi salutes to German NXT wrestler Marcel Barthel. According to several on social media, Barthel called out the fan and wanted him thrown out. Other talent and fans even called for this person to be thrown out.

According to one Twitter user who documented the whole thing, the person was escorted out of the building by security but then was let back in. Others that tweeted about the incident, also made it aware that the person was back sitting in their seat.

Tonight's event was at the Minnreg Hall.

Below are several tweets about tonight's incident:





If you ignorantly throw up a Nazi-centric sign during the entrance of a German wrestler, you deserve to be thrown out of any event ever.



Props to @Marcel_B_WWE for calling it out and telling him he should be ashamed of himself. That's not all he should feel. #NXTLargo — christine (@ChristineLRM) August 4, 2019

The wrestler called for him to be thrown out. Other talent called for him to be thrown out. Fans called for him to be thrown out. Hey he remains in his seat. Shame on @WWENXT for allowing this to be an allowed behavior. — christine (@ChristineLRM) August 4, 2019

Oh wait. He's back??????? LOL OH MY GOD. What a f--king trash organization. I hope his $20 is worth it. Disgusting. — christine (@ChristineLRM) August 4, 2019

Hey @WWENXT, why is a man who threw up a Nazi salute and taken away by security BACK in his seat?? He should be banned! #NXTLargo — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) August 4, 2019

Guy who threw Nazi salutes at @Marcel_B_WWE is still sitting front row. Come on #nxtlargo @WWENXT throw this guy out. — Josh McLaughlin (@laughlin_josh) August 4, 2019

Thank you @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner for calling that garbage fan throwing disgusting arm gestures at them. Why hasn't the building thrown him out yet? #NXTLargo — Zack Porter (@zakkupo) August 4, 2019