Remember to join us tonight at 6:30pm ET for live WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" coverage from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Below is the current Takeover card for tonight:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (c)

Fall 1 Stipulation: Street Fight

Fall 2 Stipulation: Classic Old School Wrestling Match

Fall 3 Stipulation: Decided By William Regal if needed

NXT Women's Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai