AEW has announced that the first-ever AEW World Title defense will take place during the third TNT episode, which airs live on Wednesday, October 16 from Philadelphia.

The inaugural AEW World Champion will be crowned on Saturday, August 31 as Chris Jericho faces "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. There's no word yet on who will challenge Page or Jericho in Philadelphia.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena, Boston

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

The FIRST defense of the #AEW World Championship will be made Wed, October 16th at the @LiacourasCenter when @AEWonTNT broadcasts LIVE from Philadelphia! Tix go on sale this Fri, Aug 16th at Noon ET / 9am PT - https://t.co/mxiUPGTZnl pic.twitter.com/hjRvPFGPKV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 14, 2019