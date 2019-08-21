AEW has announced that the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned during the fifth AEW on TNT episode, which takes place on Wednesday, October 30 from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.
AEW announced earlier this week that the semi-finals of the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament will take place on October 23 from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The August 31 AEW All Out pay-per-view will feature The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends with the winners receiving a first-round bye in the tournament. The second AEW on TNT episode, on October 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, will then feature Private Party vs. The Young Bucks in a first round tournament match.
Below are the updated line-ups for the first five AEW on TNT episodes:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
