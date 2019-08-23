Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor broke his silence in an interview with ESPN Thursday night, taking responsibility for his role in an April bar incident in Ireland. The matter recently came to light through TMZ, who released a video showing McGregor striking an elderly man inside the pub.

"In reality, it doesn't matter what happened there. I was in the wrong," McGregor said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. Although five months ago it was and I tried to make amends and I made amends back then, that does not even matter.

"I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility."

The incident remains under investigation in Ireland, but no charges have been filed at this time. The report states McGregor hit the man after he declined a shot of his Proper No. 12 whiskey that "Notorious" had ordered for everyone inside.

"I just have to wait and see what happens," McGregor said. "Whatever comes my way, I will face it. I deserve it. I'm just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what's coming with it."