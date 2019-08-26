Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is making the move all the way down to bantamweight after a run at featherweight. But "The Answer" is more than willing to put that on hold for a fight with Conor McGregor.

In his recent interview with ESPN, McGregor mentioned Edgar as a possible future opponent when he returns from a hand injury. "Notorious" has not fought since falling to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last year.

"Frankie Edgar is also up there, right there at the top of the list," McGregor said. "Frankie has been very respectful. Frankie has always been respectful. He said that he wanted to say, 'I want to tell my grandkids that I fought Conor McGregor one day,' and to hear that...that's the fight to make (I told UFC president Dana White)."

Edgar, who is coming off a defeat at the hands of UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway via decision, is 5-3 over his last eight fights. One of those loses was via decision to Jose Aldo for the interim featherweight belt with the other coming to Brian Ortega.

"You know I'm down to fight (McGregor)," Edgar wrote on Instagram. "It should have happened a long time ago. I know I'm going down to bantamweight but for you any weight will do. Anytime any weight class you know I'm game."