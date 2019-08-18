Former WCW and TNA star Daffney shared a medical update on Instagram this afternoon. Daffney shared that she went to the doctors on Friday and found out that she has a cyst or growth next to her T1.

She noticed that her fingers on her left hand were going numb and then finally her shoulder felt like it was being ripped out of the socket. She explained that the pain was like 2 1/2 years ago and thought she hurt another disc in her neck.

Daffney also shared that she will be making an appointment with a spinal specialist to find out what is next to her T1 and causing the pain.

Below is her post about her current condition:

"Some of you know that I had neck surgery 2 1/2 years ago. They put a metal plate between my C4 & C5. Recently, I noticed my fingers on my left hand going numb again, especially my thumb. My wrist and forearm began to hurt, my temple, neck, collarbone, and trap were next, and then finally my shoulder felt like it was being ripped out of the socket if I didn't keep my arm cradled. Just like 2 1/2 years ago. By Thursday night it had gotten so bad, I decided I needed to go get it checked the next day. Good news: I haven't hurt another disc in my neck. Bad news: They found a cyst or growth next to my T1. They gave me steroids & anti-inflammatories and I've been keeping my left arm propped up. It's weird because my middle finger especially hurts this time - almost like it's broken so it sticks up. I'm constantly giving Dina, my roomie, the bird. Which she totally doesn't deserve because she just made me some amazing grits and has been a guardian angel. In the morning I make an appointment with a spinal specialist to find out what is next to my T1 & what is causing the pain. I'll keep y'all updated. Wanted to explain my absence and request good juju please."