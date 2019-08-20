- Above is the full match between KUSHIDA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru from Super J-Cup in 2016. This year's tournament will take place on Thursday (Tacoma, Washington), Saturday (San Francisco, California), and Sunday (Long Beach, California). This year's participants are: Will Ospreay, Amazing Red, Sho, Taiji Ishimori, Clark Connors, TJ Perkins, Robbie Eagles, El Phantasmo, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jonathan Gresham, Yoh, Dragon Lee, Caristico, BUSHI, Rocky Romero, and Soberano Jr.

- Capitol Wrestling sent Wrestling Inc. news of a new distribution deal with Deep C Digital. Below is the full announcement:

"Just over a week after Capitol Wrestling debuted in Nashville, Tennessee, the New York based pro wrestling organization has signed a new deal to further their digital syndication footprint. On Monday, Capitol Wrestling management signed a deal with Deep C Digital, a distribution firm founded by former Walt Disney and Viacom executive John Kim. Deep C, founded in 2016, has content partnerships with VOD/OTT services such as Tubi, Hulu, Pluto, Netflix, BET, Showtime, Amazon, and other market-leading platforms. Capitol looks to bring the 'new wave' of professional wrestling to new and growing audiences each week, featuring some of the best-unsigned talents in the industry. Capitol Wrestling's television can currently be seen on FITE, Twitch, Nothing Else On, as well as Anthem's Impact+ and Fight Network UK platforms."

- For the first time, GCW is headed to Japan for two shows that will stream (24 hour delay) on FITE on August 23 and 25, each show is $14.99. One of the featured matches is Joey Janela taking on The Great Sasuke. The full lineups are in the photos below.