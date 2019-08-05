Over the weekend, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre was on-site for the UFC card in Newark, New Jersey. That prompted many to wonder if he was coming back to action soon, but GSP was just there to help corner a fighter - and not ponder a possible fight with reigning lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"It was on my mind when I retired," St-Pierre told TSN. "I really wanted to do it, but now, telling you the truth, UFC were clear, they had other plans for Khabib so I turned a page. I cannot wait for the fight to happen and twiddle my thumbs. I have other plans for my life. Being the best fighter in the world is not my number one priority anymore. It used to be, now it's not. I have family, friends, I have a lot of more important things to do. I have other projects down the road. Family is the No. 1 priority. It's very important. Family and health is important."

The decision should come as no surprise, as St-Pierre has fought just once since his first retirement back in 2013 as the reigning welterweight champion. He vacated the middleweight belt after defeating Michael Bisping, joining elusive company as a two-division champion.

"It's not because I can't, it's because I don't want," St-Pierre said. "It's not worth it to dedicate all my focus and concentration to this if I'm not gonna fight and get the fight that I want."

Nurmagomedov, who defended his belt with a victory over Conor McGregor, has continually asked to face St-Pierre. He returns to the Octagon later this year in a unification match with Dustin Poirier.