- Above and below are more bonus scenes from the new WWE 24 documentary on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, which premieres after SummerSlam goes off the air on the WWE Network. The clips look at his longtime love for video games, and how he teamed with UNICEF to help children during his recent trip to Ghana.

- The first hour of Sunday's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show will feature Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The second hour will feature Coach and Caruso along with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler.

The Kickoff pre-show will air at 5pm ET on the WWE Network, the WWE website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch. It will also air on the NextVR app in virtual reality.

- As noted, Monday's post-SummerSlam RAW in Toronto will feature Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg took to Twitter after the match was announced and said it will happen only if Ziggler survives their SummerSlam match.

Goldberg wrote, "If he's out of the hospital ...."

You can see the full tweet below: