As seen above, WWE did an injury angle backstage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto ahead of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode.

Gran Metalik was found mysteriously attacked backstage and that led to 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick pulling him from tonight's six-man tag team match. Despite protests from Lince Dorado, Drake announced that Humberto Carrillo will be replacing Metalik.

The six-man 205 Live match will now see Dorado, Carrillo and Kalisto take on Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers.

Below is the update line-up for tonight's 205 Live episode:

* Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Humberto Carrillo vs. Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers

* Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher

* Oney Lorcan vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with the title on the line in a rematch from the SummerSlam Kickoff