WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was laid to rest in Missouri on Wednesday.

Several wrestling stars attended the funeral, including Curtis Axel, Trevor Murdoch, Dave Lagana, Nick Aldis, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Ted DiBiase and Ricky Steamboat, according to PWInsider. Students from Race's school and WLW indie promotion were also in attendance, along with family and friends.

Race passed away on August 1 after a battle with lung cancer. He was 76.

There will be a public memorial service for Race on Sunday, August 11 at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy, Missouri. Fans have been invited.