- Above is a six-hour livestream featuring 20 of the best modern day SummerSlam matches.

- As of yesterday, Hobbs & Shaw (starring The Rock and Roman Reigns) is at $55 million - $57 million at the box office, according to Deadline. The film is said to doing a bit better than initial expectations. Hobbs & Shaw currently has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 90% Audience Score.

- Johnny Gargano will face NXT Champion Adam Cole at next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Toronto II in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The match will also include a stipulation for each pinfall: street fight, regular match, and if needed, NXT General Manage William Regal will announce the third stipulation. On Twitter, Gargano looked back at the first time he was at a TakeOver in Toronto where DIY defeated The Revival to win the NXT Tag Team Titles in a 2-out-of-three Falls Match.

"The last time TakeOver was in Toronto. 2 out of 3 Falls? NXT Tag Team Champion? 2016 Match of the Year? And this time I'll have weapons to play with? Oh boy...Buckle up! #JohnnyTakeover is about to go crazy in the North."