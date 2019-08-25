Earlier this week it was announced AEW will being heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 23 at the Peterson Events Center for its fourth TNT episode. The following week will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum on October 30.

Neither event has sold out yet, according to this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio. Pittsburgh has sold about 4,000 tickets and Charleston is a little over 3,000 at the moment.

Dave Meltzer noted the sales are pretty much on track, considering each market. The thought was also if the first shows do well, interest should pick back up for the later shows.

As noted, AEW's first three TNT shows (Washington D.C., Boston, and Philadelphia) have all sold out.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first five AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals