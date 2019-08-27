Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is now official for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
Carrillo became the new #1 contender to Gulak's title by defeating Oney Lorcan in the main event of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode.
The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Below is the current announced Clash card coming out of tonight's SmackDown:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade
To Be Confirmed:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)