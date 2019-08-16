- This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw top Russian talent Ilja Dragunov take his first loss, to Kassius Ohno. Ohno won clean after his KO elbow finisher. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Dragunov next, but he's set to face Tyson T-Bone on an upcoming episode.

Above are highlights from the episode, which also featured Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey, Travis Banks vs. Kenny Williams, Nina Samuels vs. Isla Dawn, and more.

- WWE RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander turns 30 years old today. Today would have been the 73rd birthday for wrestling legend Dick Murdoch and the 90th birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Fritz Von Erich.

- We noted last month how Triple H send a custom WWE Women's Title belt to the US Women's National Team for their World Cup soccer victory. WWE posted these photos of Julie Ertz, Allie Long and Carli Lloyd showing off the title. WWE noted that the three players "did their best to emulate the championship swagger" of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.