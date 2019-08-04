Thanks to Wrestling Inc.'s Joseph James (@RammJammm) for last night's Impact Star Struck results.
* Andy Brown defeated Adrian Quest (Pre-Show)
* Peter Avalon defeated Jordan Clearwater
* Reno Scum defeated Rockness Monsters
* Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne
* Jake Crist (c) defeated Ace Austin and Trey (X-Division Championship)
* Jessicka Havok defeated versus Viva Van (with by John E. Bravo). Post-match, Bravo challenges Havok on the spot.
* Jessicka Havok defeated John E. Bravo
* Sami Callihan defeated Willie Mack
* Eddie Edward defeated Moose (Street Fight)
* Michael Elgin defeated Rich Swann
* The North (c) defeated Tommy Dreamer and Rhyno (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
