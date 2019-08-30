Impact Wrestling is working on a deal with AEW according to Sports Illustrated, to get Tenille Dashwood as a surprise entrant for the Casino Battle Royale match at AEW All Out.

Tomorrow's 21-woman Battle Royale match will air during "The Buy In" preshow. So far there are 12 confirmed spots, Shazza McKenzie, Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, and Sadie Gibbs.

Whoever wins the Casino Battle Royale match will become the first contender for the inaugural AEW Women's Championship.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view is tomorrow, August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated announced card:

* Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (AEW World Heavyweight Title Match)

* The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c) (Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles)

* Kenny Omega vs. PAC (replacing the injured Jon Moxley)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

* Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

* The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order (Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament)

* Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

*Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party (Pre-show)

* Casino Battle Royale: Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, Awesome Kong, Shazza McKenzie, 9 participants TBA (Pre-show)