Friday's episode of Impact Wrestling was designed to be a backdoor pilot for a potential studio-style TV show from the company, according to PWInsider.

The potential studio show has been talked about as a secondary series if and when the main Impact series finds a new home on cable.

Friday's show, titled Cali Combat, was filmed at the Championship Wrestling From Hollywood venue, the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. The following matches have been announced:

* Michael Elgin vs. Rhino

* Sami Callihan vs. Tommy Dreamer in a No DQ match

* Reno Scum vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The North

* Rich Swann vs. X Division Champion Jake Crist