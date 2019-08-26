Impact Wrestling is now picking up the bill for hotel costs while talents are on the road, according to PWInsider.

Impact officials told talents back in May that they were working on covering hotel costs as a way to give back to the locker room, by absorbing some of the financial burden of being on the road.

Impact recently covered hotel costs for talents while they were in Mexico, but talents were still paying for their own hotels for shows in the United States and Canada. That is about to change as hotels will be covered moving forward, beginning with next week's Impact TV tapings in Las Vegas.

It was noted that all signs point to this being a new, consistent road policy for Impact.