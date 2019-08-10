- Above, Candice LeRae talked about having her family visit with her and come to the WWE Performance Center. She noted her family was a big reason for her motivation to become a NXT Superstar.

- Speaking of Candice LeRae, Io Shirai had words for her upcoming NXT TakeOver: Toronto II opponent. In the caption, Shirai wrote (via Google Translate) "Throw away anything you don't need after breaking it." In the video, Shirai noted after crushing Candice, she's coming for the NXT Women's Championship.

- On tonight's show, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will take on Mia Yim. Below, Yim noted while it may have been Baszler's birthday two days ago, it will be Yim's birthday when she takes home the title.

- NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream will take on both Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong at TakeOver. Below, Dunne kept it short and sweet about how things will go down in that match.

"[Today,] The Bruiserweight rolls into Toronto, and Roderick Strong, I'm going to beat you up," Dunne said. "Velveteen Dream, he's gonna get hurt, and I'm walking away with that North American Championship. Simple as that."