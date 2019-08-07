In the latest Road to AEW All Out, Brandi Rhodes talks about how it will be decided who gets the first crack at the AEW Women's Championship and announces the Casino Battle Royal will be making a return at AEW All Out: The Buy In on August 31 in Chicago. The inaugural champion will be decided on October 2 on the first AEW - TNT show in Washington D.C. The winner of the Casino Battle Royal will be the first participant in the match.

Rhodes announces Teal Piper (daughter of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper) will be in the match. Piper talks about growing up with her father, a man that most fans hated and literally wanted to kill. She mentions how as she got older her respect for wrestling grew and felt like it would be a waste to not use what she learned growing up with Roddy Piper. Jake "The Snake" Roberts is the dealer at a blackjack table and hands out a card to Piper. "It's time to pay the piper," Teal says.

Roberts then tosses another to Ivelisse. "Ain't nobody more hated, then he who speaks the truth. I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve," Ivelisse says as she flips the card away. Roberts then tosses another card out and it's Jazz. Jazz (who has a shaved head) removes her mask and says, "The b--- is back."

Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

LADDER MATCH (AAA TAG TEAM TITLES)

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winner receives first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

Casino Battle Royal (The Buy In)

Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, TBA

Winner gets a shot at AEW Women's Championship

Below are the rest of the highlights from the episode.

* Alex Marvez in the AEW Control Center to talk about AAA TripleMania XXVII where Cody teamed up with Psycho Clown and Cain Velasquez in a winning effort against Texano Jr., Killer Kross, and Taurus. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks also teamed up against Pentagon Jr. Fenix, and Laredo Kid.

* Nyla Rose talked about she always knew who she was and initially had to put on a mask to hide who she really was. Over time, Rose realized that wasn't healthy for her and she decided to be who she wanted to be. Rose says the one place she thought would shun her (the wrestling business) was the first place to completely embrace her. Rose said it was incredibly humbling when people from AEW came to her and said they wanted her to work for them. Rose continues that she's put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into the business and it feels surreal that she can be where she's at, and be herself.