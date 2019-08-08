Former WWE Writer and current Impact Wrestling Producer Jimmy Jacobs spoke with Chris Van Vliet about what he was most proud of during his time in WWE. Jacobs also commented on the selfie he took with an "invading" Being the Elite crew that ended up costing him his job with WWE.

In regards to the good times, Jacobs said he was extremely happy with how things turned out with Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, and coming up with Jericho's "List." Jacobs noted overall his experience there was great, except for "the crazy man," most likely referencing Vince McMahon.

"The stuff with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, that was like the crowning stuff of my time there," Jacobs said. "Doing all that with them, coming up with 'The List of Jericho,' whatever involvement I had in writing the Festival of Friendship. That day was like this culmination of this thing we did. A lot of WWE is really fun except there is one black cloud that hangs over the place and that's the crazy man."

Back in September of 2017, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Marty Scurll, Cody and Brandi Rhodes filmed an episode of Being the Elite outside of where RAW was being taped on the same day. During the "invasion" Jacobs took a selfie with the group, something that obviously didn't sit well with those within WWE. The move ended up costing him his place with the company as he was released in October of 2017.

"When I did it, I knew it might make some people upset but at that point in my life, I didn't care, I wasn't trying to not get fired anymore because for so long I was there just trying to not get fired," Jacobs admitted. "They did for me what I could have never have done for myself. I would have stayed there another 10 years and been miserable and hated life just like most of the other writers there. I don't want to speak for them, but there's a lot of unhappiness there."

