- This week's WWE NXT UK main event between Dave Mastiff and Joe Coffey ended in a double count out after a brutal brawl between the two. Above is post-show video of Coffey being taken to the trainer's room with blood coming out of his ear.

- This week's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network ranked #3 for the night in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic, drawing 1.057 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The series on The Miz and Maryse ranked #3 behind Real Housewives and WWE SmackDown, which topped the night. The show was still #22 in viewership.

This week's viewership is up from the July 31 episode, which drew 911,000 viewers and ranked #16 for the night on the Top 150, and the season one return on July 23, which drew 722,000 viewers and ranked #10.

- Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter today and hyped himself up ahead of Sunday's SummerSlam match against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

He wrote, "no matter what you think about dz: I look like a million bucks (1.5 actually). I don't get ring rust. I don't care what's supposed to happen. permanent chip on my shoulder. my mindset isn't to steal the show, maybe it's: refuse to lose. see you at #SummerSlam"

You can see Ziggler's full tweet below. There's no word yet on why he tagged Ryback, but it could be related to some sort of inside joke as they are good friends.