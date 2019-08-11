- Above, Charlotte is the latest WWE Superstar to appear in a Cricket Wireless commercial. Other stars who have also worked with Cricket Wireless include Sheamus and Sasha Banks.

- Over SummerSlam weekend, Drake Maverick continued to go after R-Truth's WWE 24/7 Championship. Maverick dressed up as a John Cena fan for Truth's meet and greet, but couldn't keep the champion down. Titus O'Neil then jumped in to go for the title, but Truth kicked out again and took off. Maverick began yelling at O'Neil for messing up his plans, O'Neil ended up dumping him in the trash. A sadden and disheveled Maverick then walked both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H during their meet and greets.

- On Twitter, John Cena sent well wishes to the WWE talent before tonight's SummerSlam PPV in Toronto. Cena's last in-ring appearance at SummerSlam was in 2017, defeating Baron Corbin.

"Wishing safety and unforgettable moments to the entire WWE family for #SummerSlam! Savor every second, there are few things more magical than the WWE Universe."