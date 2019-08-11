As seen above, Johnny Gargano received a standing ovation and a "thank you Johnny!" chant from the crowd at the Scotiabank Arena after last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event went off the air.
The main event saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain his title over Gargano in a 2 of 3 Falls match that went almost 1 hour. Cole won the first fall, a classic singles match, while Gargano won the second fall, a Street Fight. The third fall was a Steel Cage match that featured many weapons attached to it, including barbed wire, a fire extinguisher, tables, a ladder, kendo sticks, and more.
Gargano was joined in the ring by wife Candice LeRae, who lost to Io Shirai earlier in the night. Gargano posed for the fans in the ring and was then met by NXT General Manager William Regal on the stage. Regal spoke to Gargano and then raised his arm in the air.
There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Gargano following the feud with Cole, and if he will remain in NXT or return to the main roster for a full-time RAW or SmackDown run.
Below are a few shots from the main event:
