Conrad Thompson has confirmed that Jon Moxley will not be appearing at the Starrcast III event in Chicago this weekend.

As noted, Moxley was pulled from Saturday's AEW All Out match against Kenny Omega due to a bad case of MRSA in his elbow. He's being replaced by PAC in the match. Moxley is expected to be out of action for 4 weeks.

"We received word today that unfortunately @JonMoxley won't be able to travel to @StarrcastEvents. Once he got the word from his doctor he told us, "I'm sorry, this sucks." I'm sure we all echo those sentiments. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him soon," Conrad wrote on Wednesday night.

He continued, "Everyone who purchased his meet and greet has been notified via email. Refunds will begin being processed tomorrow. His stage show has been cancelled and a new schedule will be released tomorrow."