AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be wrestling on the fifth AEW TNT episode, which airs on Wednesday, October 30 from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.
Moxley has previously been announced to "appear live" at the AEW TNT premiere on October 2 from Washington, DC. He will face Shawn Spears the next week in Boston, and has been announced to wrestle at the October 23 tapings from Pittsburgh. His next AEW match will be at next Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, against Kenny Omega.
Below are the updated line-ups for the first five AEW on TNT episodes:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
. @JonMoxley will be in action when AEW comes to Charleston— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2019
Wed, Oct 30th at the Charleston Coliseum ( @CCCWVA ) 7:30pm Showtime - Tix on sale TOMORROW Friday, Aug, 23rd at Noon Et - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/owv6q8RuqW