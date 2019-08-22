AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be wrestling on the fifth AEW TNT episode, which airs on Wednesday, October 30 from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

Moxley has previously been announced to "appear live" at the AEW TNT premiere on October 2 from Washington, DC. He will face Shawn Spears the next week in Boston, and has been announced to wrestle at the October 23 tapings from Pittsburgh. His next AEW match will be at next Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, against Kenny Omega.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first five AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals