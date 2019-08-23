Jon Moxley took to Twitter today to announce that he will not be able to compete at AEW's All Out pay-per-view due to a serious case of MRSA (staph infection) in his elbow. Moxley was scheduled to face Kenny Omega at the pay-per-view.

"I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out," Moxley wrote.

As noted, it was reported earlier this week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Moxley was dealing with some kind of elbow injury, which could have been an infection from his recent New Japan Pro Wrestling dates in Japan. This confirms those reports.

Stay tuned for updates on Moxley's status and a possible replacement for Omega's opponent at All Out on August 31.

UPDATE: AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes confirmed that a replacement will be announced soon.

Cody tweeted, "Very heartbreaking news. Jon's health and safety is paramount to all of us. We will actively try and reschedule this match down the road. A replacement match for All Out will be announced soon. Our thoughts are with Jon."

You can see their full tweets below:

