IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley came up short in this year's G1 Climax tournament, but he'll be sticking around with NJPW through Wrestling Kingdom 14 on January 4, according to Sports Illustrated. Next year's Wrestle Kingdom will feature a second show on January 5, as well.

Back in June, Moxley defeated Juice Robinson for the US Title, but lost to Robinson in this year's G1 Climax tournament, which sets up a rubber match. The third bout will most likely take place at NJPW's biggest show of the year.

This year's G1 Climax winner was Kota Ibushi, who defeated Jay White in the finals earlier this week.

For AEW, Moxley is scheduled to be at All Out on August 31 in Chicago against Kenny Omega.