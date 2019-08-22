Jon Moxley is currently dealing with some sort of elbow injury, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on injury specifics, but it may be an infection that Moxley picked up while working in Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling this summer.

Moxley worked Northeast Wrestling indie events this past weekend and his singles matches were switched to tag matches, except for the match with Pentagon Jr. Moxley insisted on doing that singles match but was very careful not to bump on the elbow.

Moxley is scheduled to face Kenny Omega at AEW's All Out pay-per-view next Saturday, August 31.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.