Northeast Wrestling Prison Break took place yesterday at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The featured bout was Jon Moxley taking on Pentagon Jr.

Near the end of the match, Moxley yanked off Pentagon Jr.'s mask to allow him to hit dirty deeds for the victory, which you can see in the video below.

At AEW All Out on August 31 in Chicago, Moxley will faces off against Kenny Omega. Pentagon Jr. will team up with Fenix against The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match for the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

Moxley using the slick move of unmasking Pentagon to pick up the win tonight...



