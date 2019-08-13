AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears for the Wednesday, October 9 TNT episode from Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the second TNT episode, airing from 8-10pm ET live.

As noted, tickets for the AEW on TNT episodes from Boston and Philadelphia will go on sale this Friday.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena, Boston
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center, Philadelphia
* TBA