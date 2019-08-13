AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears for the Wednesday, October 9 TNT episode from Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the second TNT episode, airing from 8-10pm ET live.
As noted, tickets for the AEW on TNT episodes from Boston and Philadelphia will go on sale this Friday.
Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena, Boston
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center, Philadelphia
* TBA
So pumped to kick off the @AEWrestling Tag Team Tournament against Private Party 10/9 in Boston on @AEWonTNT!— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) August 13, 2019
Tix on sale Friday, 12PM ET! https://t.co/cxVYqA2DYT https://t.co/8aR07oaxYK
#AEWBoston - Wed, October 9th @AEWonTNT - @AgganisArena @Perfec10n Shawn Spears vs @JonMoxley— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 13, 2019
Tickets will start at $20 (not including facility fees & service charges) and go on sale this Friday, August 16th at Noon ET / 9am PT - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/lKeI26C1hF