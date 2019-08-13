AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears for the Wednesday, October 9 TNT episode from Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the second TNT episode, airing from 8-10pm ET live.

As noted, tickets for the AEW on TNT episodes from Boston and Philadelphia will go on sale this Friday.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena, Boston

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

* TBA

So pumped to kick off the @AEWrestling Tag Team Tournament against Private Party 10/9 in Boston on @AEWonTNT!



Tix on sale Friday, 12PM ET! https://t.co/cxVYqA2DYT https://t.co/8aR07oaxYK — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) August 13, 2019