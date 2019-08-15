This week's WWE NXT episode saw Jordan Myles (ACH) defeat Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) in the finals of the first-ever NXT Breakout Tournament.

Myles has now earned a title shot from any champion in NXT. There's no word yet on which title he will go for, or when that title match will take place. We should have a better idea of plans for Myles coming out of tonight's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail Live.

Above is a clip from the match and below is post-show footage of Myles backstage with his contract. Cathy Kelley congratulated Myles and he put every champion in NXT on notice. Cathy asked him what he was thinking following the big win.

"Everything," Myles responded. "Sleeping in the back of my car, living out of my car, not knowing what I was gonna eat that day. Everything. 13 years of my life. I always tell people, you want to fight me? You fight these tears. These are mental tears, I don't cry real tears. I wake up every day chasing greatness and I don't know if I'm ever going to catch it, but just pursuing it makes me a better person, and that's going the distance. And this [the contract], this is the distance, and Jordan Myles... well, Jordan Myles just put every champion here in NXT on notice. I'm coming for ya."

After the match, which was taped before Saturday's "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event at the Scotiabank Arena, Myles was congratulated on the stage by NXT General Manager William Regal, and presented with a contract for the future title shot. The show ended with Myles celebrating his big win on the stage.

The final brackets for the Breakout Tournament look like this:

First Round

* Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis

* Cameron Grimes defeated Isaiah Scott

* Angel Garza defeated Joaquin Wilde

* Jordan Myles defeated Boa

Semifinals

* Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed

* Jordan Myles defeated Angel Garza

Finals

* Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Grimes