Kalisto and Gran Metalik of The Lucha House Party took to Twitter today and indicated that their WWE contracts are expiring in early 2020, and that they may be looking to become free agents.

Kalisto wrote, "10 months...#freeagent"

Metalik responded, "Me too carnal"

There's no word yet on exactly when their WWE contracts are set to expire. Kalisto has been signed to WWE since May 2013, and Metalik has been signed since June 2016.

LHP partner Lince Dorado has not commented on the contract tweets from Kalisto and Metalik, but Braun Strowman did.

The Monster Among Men responded to Kalisto's tweet and wrote, "#Adios"

You can see the related tweets below: