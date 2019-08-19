- Above is a clip from tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network, featuring Big Show. The clip features The World's Largest Athlete recalling how The Undertaker once mocked his choice of ring trunks.

The synopsis for the thirty-minute episode reads like this: "The World's Largest Athlete shares emotional untold stories and LEGENDARY memories sparked by never-before-seen photos from the WWE archives!"

- WWE stock was up 3.33% today, closing at $71.93 per share. Today's high was $72.49 and the low was $69.03.

- We noted earlier today how Kalisto and Gran Metalik of The Lucha House Party tweeted to indicate that their WWE contracts would be expiring in early 2020, and that they would becoming free agents.

Kalisto wrote, "10 months...#freeagent"

Metalik responded, "Me too carnal"

In an update, Kalisto has deleted his tweet. Metalik's tweet is still live as of this writing.

Below is the "#Adios" response that Braun Strowman tweeted back to Kalisto, which shows Kalisto did delete his tweet, along with Metalik's tweet: