- As noted, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Seen above, WWE celebrated the big day for the big man by posting the latest episode of WWE Playlist, which shows The Punjabi Nightmare destroying various Legends, such as The Undertaker, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and others.

- WWE stock was down 0.55% today, closing at $73.94 per share. Today's high was $75.00 and the low was $73.87.

- WWE has announced Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari for tonight's 205 Live episode from Baton Rouge, LA. No other matches have been announced for tonight's episode but WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak will be featured.

205 Live announcer Aiden English took to Twitter today and wrote, "What will @DrewGulak have for us tonight? Watch @WWE205Live tonight to find out"

That tweet, seen below, was re-tweeted by Gulak.