As noted, WWE has advertised Kane to make his ring return at the August 23 live event in Bossier City, Louisiana and then the August 24 live event in Lafayette, LA.

It looks like there may have been miscommunication somewhere as Rob Link, the spokesman for Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee, says the politician is not scheduled to bring back The Big Red Machine this month.

Link told KnoxNews.com that the Mayor has no plans to participate in the live events.

"Just confirmed that Mayor Jacobs has no scheduled appearances at this time," Link said.

The Cajundome in Lafayette is advertising Kane vs. Braun Strowman.

The rep for the Mayor also said he has no plans to wrestle at the September 16 RAW from Knoxville, TN.