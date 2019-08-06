WWE veteran Kane is scheduled to return to the ring later this month.

Kane is currently advertised for the RAW live event on Friday, August 23 in Bossier City, Louisiana and the RAW live event on Saturday, August 24 in Lafayette, LA (h/t to PWInsider). He is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at the Lafayette show. Ricochet vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a Street Fight is also advertised for the Lafayette live event.

This will be Kane's first in-ring appearances since he teamed with The Undertaker for the match against WWE Hall of Famers DX at WWE Crown Jewel last November.

Kane has been working as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since he was elected in 2018.