WWE NXT UK Superstar Kay Lee Ray recently spoke with Give Me Sport to promote the upcoming NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event, and her match against NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm. Ray said she's giving it all she's got.

"We've had the experience of wrestling each other before, and now we've got this stage, I can only say that I am going to go for it and I'm going to give everything that I've got because I want to walk out Women's Champion that night," she said of the match with Storm.

Ray expressed interest in wanting to do battle with another title holder in the WWE women's division - RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"I would love to just get in the ring with her and see what I can do," she said. "We've never crossed paths before, she'd gone from the scene before I was introduced to it, and she does have a massive target on her back obviously. She's at the top of the company right now so everybody's probably saying her name, but it would definitely have to be Becky Lynch."

Ray is no stranger to intergender wrestling, and she said she'd like to see that kind of action come to a WWE ring soon.

"As a few people already know I've tried my hand at a few intergender matches over the past few years, so I think progressing to something like that would be fantastic," she said. "I do hope it happens sooner than later and of course the girls are taking stuff just as good as they give so hopefully that happens soon."