UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock is coming to Impact Wrestling next week for the September 5 and 6 Las Vegas tapings. He's returning to Impact because of his social media feud with Impact star Moose. Shamrock hasn't been in Impact (then TNA) since 2004.

Shamrock shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Moose #noballs huh? Well according to your #bosses I'll see you in Vegas! @impactwrestling It's #moose #hunting season and The Worlds Most Dangerous Man has his next #victim."

The feud started after Impact World Champion Brian Cage and Ken Shamrock were talking about a match. Moose responded to their conversation, "SO YOU HAVE DEFENDED THE IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ONCE IN THREE MONTHS AND YOU WANNA HAVE A PLAYFIGHT WITH SHAMROCK???? I GUESS YOU GUYS BOTH FIGHT ONCE EVERY FEW YEARS SO…....WHAT A PATHETIC JOKE YOU ARE BRIAN."

At one point in their feud, Moose tweeted, "MMA is Trash......I'm more of a boxing guy..... Boxers are real Athletes." Even Tommy Dreamer jumped in. Dreamer tweeted at Moose, "Social media in 2019. People trash talking. Don't know if I would talk sh*t about @ShamrockKen great dude Amazing fight legend @TheMooseNation say u were hacked, put the phone down or just have some respect Plz."

While in Impact, Ken Shamrock won the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship in a gauntlet match on June 19, 2002. Months later Shamrock lost the title and left the company, but in 2004, he briefly returned.

Ken Shamrock returned to pro wrestling in November 2018.

Below are tweets from their feud: