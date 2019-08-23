UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock is coming to Impact Wrestling next week for the September 5 and 6 Las Vegas tapings. He's returning to Impact because of his social media feud with Impact star Moose. Shamrock hasn't been in Impact (then TNA) since 2004.

Shamrock shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Moose #noballs huh? Well according to your #bosses I'll see you in Vegas! @impactwrestling It's #moose #hunting season and The Worlds Most Dangerous Man has his next #victim."

The feud started after Impact World Champion Brian Cage and Ken Shamrock were talking about a match. Moose responded to their conversation, "SO YOU HAVE DEFENDED THE IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ONCE IN THREE MONTHS AND YOU WANNA HAVE A PLAYFIGHT WITH SHAMROCK???? I GUESS YOU GUYS BOTH FIGHT ONCE EVERY FEW YEARS SO…....WHAT A PATHETIC JOKE YOU ARE BRIAN."

At one point in their feud, Moose tweeted, "MMA is Trash......I'm more of a boxing guy..... Boxers are real Athletes." Even Tommy Dreamer jumped in. Dreamer tweeted at Moose, "Social media in 2019. People trash talking. Don't know if I would talk sh*t about @ShamrockKen great dude Amazing fight legend @TheMooseNation say u were hacked, put the phone down or just have some respect Plz."

While in Impact, Ken Shamrock won the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship in a gauntlet match on June 19, 2002. Months later Shamrock lost the title and left the company, but in 2004, he briefly returned.

Ken Shamrock returned to pro wrestling in November 2018.

Below are tweets from their feud:

SO YOU HAVE DEFENDED THE IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ONCE IN THREE MONTHS AND YOU WANNA HAVE A PLAYFIGHT WITH SHAMROCK???? I GUESS YOU GUYS BOTH FIGHT ONCE EVERY FEW YEARS SO…....WHAT A PATHETIC JOKE YOU ARE BRIAN https://t.co/mAYbuiTKS6 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 21, 2019

@MrGMSI_BCage whose the angry guy? For future reference, I don't "playfight" not with Cage, or a wannabe @terrycrews — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 21, 2019

Is that supposed to be a joke? Are you punch drunk from all those beatings? Don't step to me b---h, I started in the NFL and made more money in the league than you will ever see. Don't try and get over on me, And trust me you don't want to see me angry https://t.co/egS3pD7l0x — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 21, 2019

Yo, I think maybe you should have gotten some of those stem cells injected in your brain…. Why don't you concentrate on your stupid bare knuckle promotion so all your boys can be as punch drunk as you… ? I am 6'5" and 300lbs, this wouldn't even be a fair fight. Now STFU https://t.co/modM7pY5F7 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 21, 2019

What? You think Mr. Impact Wrestling is just going to show up and gift you an instant sellout?

Sorry Ken, not happening..... I'm too busy being the hottest star in pro wrestling.

But hey, best of luck with your little show..... and your attempts to stay relevant ?? https://t.co/WKOucumb26 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 22, 2019

With all due respect ....f--k OFF Tommy. https://t.co/i6u1aoddFM — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 22, 2019

MMA is Trash......I'm more of a boxing guy..... Boxers are real Athletes — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 22, 2019







