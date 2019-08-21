- Above is the latest Shot of Brandi featuring Diamond Dallas Page. Brandi Rhodes visits DDP's kitchen at the DDP YOGA Performance Center to make a gluten-free dish.

- Veteran wrestling announcer and producer Joe Dombrowski has announced a new easy-to-access location for VOD & MP4 content from his vast collection of content in the form of ProWrestlingLibrary.com! PWL is the next evolution in digital content presentation under the Joe-Dombrowski.com name, presented in conjunction with Pivotshare, with new and archived footage, globally recognized names and regional stalwarts, rookies to legends, ring action to exclusive documentaries, and everywhere in between, Right now, 250 hours of content are available for rent or purchase digitally, or you can have unlimited access to all of it for the low subscription price of $5.99 monthly! Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast (subscribe on iTunes) will have an interview with Dombrowski that was recorded backstage at ROH Summer Supercard, airing next week.

- A fan on Twitter commented about a dream match between KENTA and CM Punk. KENTA retweeted the thought and responded, "I want to have [a] match versus CM Punk." As noted, KENTA joined Bullet Club at the G1 Climax 29 Finals earlier this month. CM Punk is scheduled to be at Starrcast during AEW All Out weekend, later this month.