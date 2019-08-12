Above is video of Kevin Owens talking to Cathy Kelley after his win over Shane McMahon at WWE SummerSlam in Toronto last night.

Owens talked about why SummerSlam Week was his WrestleMania Week.

"You know, I feel like I always know what to say and I feel like I have a pretty good handle on communicating how I feel, but right now it's a little bit different because this whole week has been... man, I don't know... Detroit last Tuesday night, Shane McMahon beat the hell out of me, and my wife and my parents, who are used to seeing me do this, they've been seeing me do this for almost 20 years now, but the fact that both of them texted me after asking how I was feeling, it looked really bad, how is your head, all kinds of stuff like that... it started rough, then they were worried about tonight. They're all in the crowd, my wife, my kids, my parents, some family and friends, my in-laws were there. So, I got to do this in front of them. I'm not sure exactly how they felt when they saw Elias come out, when they saw Shane announce the special enforcer and all that crap, I'm sure they felt almost as bad as I did, but the fact that... I don't know if them being in the crowd helped, but I'm sure it did, actually I know that, but I overcame all that. I had the support of the entire arena. I don't know how to put it, but it felt great.

"This entire week, as we were going around Toronto talking to people about SummerSlam... I missed WrestleMania this year and that was really hard, but this week for me was like WrestleMania because it was in Toronto, it was SummerSlam, everybody I love was here, I got to see people like Edge and Christian, and Bret Hart, and Trish Stratus, Canadians that paved the way for guys like me to come and do this. I got to see William Regal again, who I haven't seen in years, and he's a big reason why I'm in WWE, and tonight I got to beat Shane McMahon in front of my entire family, everybody I love, and in front of a crowd who cares as much about WWE as I do. That's why they're that loud, because they know what's best for business, and they are screaming, dying to let them know what's best for business, and that's not Shane McMahon. I don't know, I don't know what else I can say. Tonight felt like a team effort, it wasn't just me vs. Shane, it was me, my family, people who paved the way before me, and 16,000, 17,000 other people in this building," he said.

Owens also agreed that Elias made a mistake by getting involved in the match. "Yeah, he's lucky I enjoy his singing because I'd probably be a lot rougher than I will be, but he's got something coming, too," Owens said.

Owens then ended the interview by saying, "I gotta go, my kids start school tomorrow, gotta get them over there. Thank you."