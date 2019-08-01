Impact Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan sat down with OutSports, where she spoke about her new multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling and her relationship with her girlfriend, former Impact star Diamante.

When asked about how she felt after signing her new contract with Impact Wrestling, she revealed that she knew in her heart that Impact was going to be her home.

"It's honestly great, I'm so glad to continue to be a part of the roster and to continue to be a part of the Impact family, because, honestly, that's what it is," Hogan said. "I honestly wouldn't want to be anywhere else. It's the best locker room I've been in. Both men and women, we all look out for each other. We all are very close with each other. I just feel like we're such a close-knit family that all want to do something really great with this platform that we've been given. I'm just so happy to be able to stay around and grow with the company. It's just so crazy to think about me talking about the Knockouts division when I was 16 years old, and saying how they had the best women's wrestlers. To be a part of the division, I can actually vouch for that now. I knew in my heart that Impact was going to be my home."

Hogan also shared more about her Instagram post that revealed her relationship with Diamante and that the two will be working together in WOW Women of Wrestling.


