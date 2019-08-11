Above is new video of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston speaking to the WWE camera from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Kofi was asked how he feels going into tonight's title defense against Randy Orton. He said he feels great, like $100.

"I feel great," Kofi responded. "I feel like $100, I feel like I'm on top of the world. Yea, i said $100. $100 is a lot of money. I feel good, you know, I got my family here, in Toronto we had a good week, a lot of different activities, media and interviews, and shows to do, lots of going-ons and happenings here. I've got my sneakers that I'm going to wear, right here. You're over there looking like you want to see, but you've got to wait."

Kofi was asked if the busy SummerSlam Week festivities take away from how he's able to prepare for the match. He said he's been waiting for the match with Orton for years.

"No, not at all," Kofi said. "It's not a situation... where you just prepare for the week, and you need time to prepare for. Me specifically, this match, I've been preparing for the last decade. It's more of a mental preparation and I don't need to just sit around and do nothing to think about this. By doing things, the week is kind of standard, especially when you have a big weekend like a SummerSlam where it's just go go go. I've been here since Wednesday and it's now what? Today's Sunday, and it's just go go go. It doesn't take away, it's kind of business as usual and tonight will be nothing but the same, if you know what I mean."