- WWE posted this video looking at 15 Superstar transformations, from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin to Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks and others.

- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature two rematches - Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher, and Rhea Ripley vs. Piper Niven. These matches will likely be taped before Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to Twitter today to issue a warning to Randy Orton ahead of their WWE Clash of Champions match on September 15.

"This is supposed to be where I talk more about how he went too far, he's taken out my friends and now he's made it more personal. All of this is true. But the positive thing is knowing that what comes next is not on me," Kofi wrote.

