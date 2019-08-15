WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is set to defend his title against WWE NXT Superstar Kushida at the EVOLVE 134 event on Sunday, August 25 in Chicago.

Kushida will also be appearing at EVOLVE 133 the night before in Livonia, Michigan. He will be doing meet & greets with fans at both shows. This will be Kushida's first appearances for EVOLVE.

Gulak responded to EVOLVE's announcement on Kushida and wrote, "i still owe you, @kushida_0904. i'm free on the 25th. how about i bring the #cruiserweightchampionship to chicago and we can see who's truly EVOLVED..."

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick and EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky, who also works behind-the-scenes for NXT, then confirmed the match in separate tweets.

Drake wrote, "Happy to sanction this. If anyone at #Evolve would like to send over the paperwork I'll get it signed"

Gabe responded, "It is being emailed over. Thank you very much! Looking forward to bringing this historic championship match to the fans of Chicago at the Logan Square Auditorium on August 25th at #EVOLVE134. #GulakvsKushida #205Live #NXT Tickets and info at https://WWNLive.com"

Kushida defeated Gulak in a Submission Match on the June 12 NXT episode. He also defeated Gulak in a regular singles match on the May 29 episode.

EVOLVE 133 will also feature NXT's Matt Riddle vs. Josh Briggs, new WWE signee and EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry in a non-title match, NXT's Arturo Ruas vs. JD Drake, NXT's Babatunde vs. Sean Maluta, and more EVOLVE matches. EVOLVE 134 will feature Theory defending his title against Briggs and JD Drake in a Triple Threat, Riddle and Curt Stallion vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff, Ruas vs. Henry in a No Holds Barred match, Babatunde vs. Joe Gacy, plus other EVOLVE matches.

You can see the related tweets below:

