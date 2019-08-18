- Above is a look at Breezango reuniting at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II, for the first time in 13 months. Fandango talked about how they did do some live events to shake off the ring rust, but were really glad to be back together to get the crowds rocking again. Fandango had been out of action dude to a left labrum tear in his shoulder.

- WWE's first Netflix film, Main Event, officially finished up shooting in Vancouver, according to PWInsider. The film follows a ten-year old boy who gets bullied, but one day hopes to become a pro wrestler. NXT stars Babatunde and Keith Lee have bigger roles in the film. Otis, Sheamus, The Miz, Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, and Kofi Kingston are also in the movie, which is set to be released in 2020.

- In the video below, Lacey Evans roasts some of her fans that come out to her meet and greet. In the caption, Evans wrote:

"Nasties...Lost individuals who lack motivation and proper etiquette. People who need role models like me to fix what they have so badly messed up in their pitiful lives. Meet and Greets help me do just that."