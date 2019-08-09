Former WCW and WWE star Lance Storm announced on Twitter today that his wrestling school will be closing.

Storm wrote that the upcoming September 2019 training session at Storm Wrestling Academy will be his last and that at the end of the year SWA will be closing. Those who signed up for 2020 sessions were already notified.

He started SWA in 2005 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. WWE star Tyler Breeze, Impact star Tenille Dashwood, WWE star Peyton Royce, WWE star Oney Lorcan, WWE star Chelsea Green, and Impact star Taya Valkyrie are just a few names that trained at Storm Wrestling Academy.

In his statement, Storm also reassured fans that he's not done with the wrestling industry and will make an announcement about his future at a later date. He explained that it's time for him to once again redirect his life and wrestling career.

Below is Storm's statement about the closure: