LAX (Santana & Ortiz) have announced that last night's match against Rich Swann and Willie Mack was their last for Impact Wrestling. The match was during a TV taping in Mexico. After the match, members of the Impact locker room even came out to the ring to say goodbye to them.

Below is the following statement from LAX:

"Last night we wrestled our final match with Impact Wrestling. Our appreciation and gratitude for every single person there who had a hand in helping us get to this point, is absolutely endless. Thank you for the opportunity to show the world our passion and commitment for this business. And most of all, for the opportunity to represent our people and culture on a big stage. We are forever grateful."

As noted before both WWE and AEW were interested in signing Santana & Ortiz.

Below is LAX's statement that Santana posted on Twitter: